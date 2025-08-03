Still unsafe: Si Sa Ket governor urges residents not to return home

SUNDAY, AUGUST 03, 2025

The governor of Si Sa Ket province has issued an urgent directive to all district chiefs, instructing them to advise residents in border areas not to return to their homes until further notice.

The official circular, issued on Saturday, cited the ongoing unsafe conditions in the border areas and called for evacuees to remain at designated temporary shelters until the situation improves.

District offices have been directed to:

  • Inform the public not to return to their homes near the border until an official government announcement declares it safe. Residents are urged to follow government updates closely.
     
  • Assign village heads, assistants, and community defence units to patrol their areas and report any suspicious items, including unexploded ordnance or unfamiliar objects potentially linked to recent armed conflict. Any such findings must be reported immediately to local authorities, police, or military personnel for inspection and disposal.
     
  • Reassure the public that any loud noises resembling explosions in border districts are likely the result of bomb disposal operations carried out by security officials clearing unexploded munitions.
     

The directive concluded by urging all district authorities to operate under the highest level of rear-area defence protocols.

Army raises defence alert over drone surveillance threat

The Royal Thai Army has intensified measures to counter drone-related threats following reports of unmanned aerial vehicles conducting reconnaissance flights over military and government installations.

In coordination with local agencies and security units, the army has launched efforts to detect, intercept, and apprehend operators of unauthorised drones. New protocols have also been established for the use of anti-drone weaponry.

Members of the public are urged to report sightings or suspicious activity involving unmanned aerial vehicles to the national security hotline on 1374, available 24 hours a day.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy