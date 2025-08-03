Still unsafe: Si Sa Ket governor urges residents not to return home

Army raises defence alert over drone surveillance threat

The Royal Thai Army has intensified measures to counter drone-related threats following reports of unmanned aerial vehicles conducting reconnaissance flights over military and government installations.

In coordination with local agencies and security units, the army has launched efforts to detect, intercept, and apprehend operators of unauthorised drones. New protocols have also been established for the use of anti-drone weaponry.

Members of the public are urged to report sightings or suspicious activity involving unmanned aerial vehicles to the national security hotline on 1374, available 24 hours a day.