IEAT shuts down Prinx Chengshan plant over illegal tyre production

Located in WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 3 in Chon Buri, the company was found to be illegally manufacturing car and truck tyres without obtaining the required Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) certification.
It was also caught removing production dates and brand markings from tyre sidewalls.
IEAT officials discovered a large stockpile of tyres lacking the mandatory TIS markings. As these standards are legally required for tyre safety, any uncertified tyres sold to consumers could pose serious risks to public safety.
IEAT also warned that the case could damage domestic confidence in the tyre industry, affect Thailand’s economic credibility, and tarnish the country’s investment image.
In addition, in 2024, the company was found to have illegally transported more than 65.94 tonnes of hazardous industrial waste offsite without proper authorisation. The agency described this as a serious offence with potential to harm both people and the environment.
A follow-up inspection on June 25, 2025, revealed that the company continued to unlawfully transport hazardous waste in violation of approved procedures and documentation. According to IEAT, this reflects a clear pattern of deliberate and repeated wrongdoing.
Further breaches included the unauthorised installation of excess machinery, falsified air quality reports despite not conducting proper emissions testing at stack points, and operating without trained personnel to handle gases. The facility also lacked a certified engineer to oversee its high-risk boiler system.
IEAT concluded that the company’s operations posed direct danger to both workers and nearby residents, as well as causing serious environmental harm.
Given the persistent non-compliance and blatant disregard for official orders, the agency decided to issue an immediate closure order.
Meanwhile, the Department of Industrial Works has revoked the company’s Green Industry certification and will also withdraw the licence of the private laboratory that had been providing substandard air quality testing services for the facility.