IEAT shuts down Prinx Chengshan plant over illegal tyre production

A follow-up inspection on June 25, 2025, revealed that the company continued to unlawfully transport hazardous waste in violation of approved procedures and documentation. According to IEAT, this reflects a clear pattern of deliberate and repeated wrongdoing.

Further breaches included the unauthorised installation of excess machinery, falsified air quality reports despite not conducting proper emissions testing at stack points, and operating without trained personnel to handle gases. The facility also lacked a certified engineer to oversee its high-risk boiler system.

IEAT concluded that the company’s operations posed direct danger to both workers and nearby residents, as well as causing serious environmental harm.

Given the persistent non-compliance and blatant disregard for official orders, the agency decided to issue an immediate closure order.

Meanwhile, the Department of Industrial Works has revoked the company’s Green Industry certification and will also withdraw the licence of the private laboratory that had been providing substandard air quality testing services for the facility.