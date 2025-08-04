DSI probes land scandal near Chang Circuit, uncovers 1,000-rai corporate holding

The agency is preparing to conduct a joint site inspection with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) within 15 days.
A DSI source provided an update on the case, which stems from a Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the land in question legally belongs to the SRT.
Investigators have coordinated with four key agencies:
These agencies have been requested to submit land title documents and related data within 15 days. If the information is not provided in time, the DSI will issue a formal follow-up request.
Preliminary findings indicate that a corporate entity—not affiliated with any prominent local family—holds ownership of more than 1,000 rai within the area of the Chang International Circuit. The DSI plans to visit the site alongside the SRT after all relevant documents are submitted.
The investigation aims to determine whether the land occupation may constitute a violation of the Anti-Money Laundering Act BE 2542 (1999), as evidence suggests the land rights may have been used for commercial gain or sale for financial benefit.
This probe follows Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s decision to establish a committee to investigate Pornpoth Penpas, Director-General of the Department of Lands, over his failure to revoke land title deeds in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling.
The Interior Ministry has since confirmed that more than 5,000 rai of land at Khao Kradong rightfully belongs to the SRT. A formal order to revoke the disputed land titles was issued on August 2, 2025, in compliance with rulings by both the Supreme Court and the Administrative Court.
The case has drawn further attention after Kusumalawati Sirikomut, a former Senate candidate, submitted a letter to the DSI Director-General, requesting criminal proceedings against those allegedly involved during the disputed land title issuance.
Among those named were Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul, senior Interior Ministry officials, and members of the land investigation committee under Section 61 of the Land Code.
The complaint alleges intentional misconduct or neglect of duty that led to the illegal issuance of land deeds in violation of Section 60 of the Land Code, which prohibits titling disputed state land.
In parallel with the Khao Kradong case, the DSI is also investigating the use of public land in a private airfield in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, particularly concerning a runway built on what is believed to be state land.
The agency has contacted five agencies—Khanong Phra Subdistrict Administrative Organisation, the Department of Lands, Lam Ta Khong self-help settlement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, and the Agricultural Land Reform Office in Nakhon Ratchasima—but has yet to receive any data despite nearly a month having passed.
The Khao Kradong investigation is therefore not limited to verifying ownership in line with court rulings but is expanding into broader issues, including potential money laundering and violations of land laws.
If wrongdoing is confirmed, both corporate entities and state officials involved may face legal consequences.