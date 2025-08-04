DSI probes land scandal near Chang Circuit, uncovers 1,000-rai corporate holding

The agency is preparing to conduct a joint site inspection with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) within 15 days.

A DSI source provided an update on the case, which stems from a Supreme Court ruling that confirmed the land in question legally belongs to the SRT.

Investigators have coordinated with four key agencies:

SRT

Department of Lands

Buri Ram Provincial Land Office

Buri Ram Damrongdhama Centre

These agencies have been requested to submit land title documents and related data within 15 days. If the information is not provided in time, the DSI will issue a formal follow-up request.