Thaksin\'s niece files complaint over false claims of being a \"Cambodian spy\"

Chayika Wongnapachant, Foreign Minister's Advisor and niece of former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, filed a police complaint on August 4 after being falsely accused on social media of being a “Cambodian spy”. She posted an image of the police report, stating that someone had shared a photo of her along with a false caption, spreading the claim that she was working for Cambodia. The post had been widely circulated on Facebook and Twitter (X).

Chayika clarified that she has never had any ties to Cambodia, stating, “I have never had any connections with Cambodian nationals”. She also explained that she has been a single mother for five years and has never been married to a Cambodian national. While one of her cousins had previously been married to a Cambodian, they divorced over five years ago. She further emphasised that no one in her family has any ongoing connection to Cambodia, despite the false accusations.