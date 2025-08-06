Thai police detain Cambodian BHQ soldier in Buri Ram province

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 06, 2025

A Cambodian soldier from the elite Bodyguard Headquarters (BHQ) unit, tasked with protecting former Prime Minister Hun Sen, was recently arrested in Buri Ram, according to Lamduan Police Station.

The arrest occurred at a residence in Krasang district. The individual, who wore military attire marked with the BHQ insignia, was reportedly using his Thai wife's home as a base for surveillance.

Thai police detain Cambodian BHQ soldier in Buri Ram province

Police believe the soldier's mission was to monitor and relay information to Cambodia regarding Thailand’s military movements.

Thai police detain Cambodian BHQ soldier in Buri Ram province

Authorities have refrained from revealing further details of the interrogation, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Thai police detain Cambodian BHQ soldier in Buri Ram province

Officials are also awaiting additional input from national security agencies regarding the potential implications for Thailand's security.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy