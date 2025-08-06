Thai police detain Cambodian BHQ soldier in Buri Ram province

The arrest occurred at a residence in Krasang district. The individual, who wore military attire marked with the BHQ insignia, was reportedly using his Thai wife's home as a base for surveillance.
Police believe the soldier's mission was to monitor and relay information to Cambodia regarding Thailand’s military movements.
Authorities have refrained from revealing further details of the interrogation, stating that the investigation is ongoing.
Officials are also awaiting additional input from national security agencies regarding the potential implications for Thailand's security.