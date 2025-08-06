MEA confirms blackout in Saphan Kwai area not terror-linked

MEA addressed the recent power outage in the Saphan Kwai area, Phaya Thai district, confirming that the incident, which occurred at 10.12pm, was caused by technical issues at a substation. The outage impacted areas along Pradiphat and Rama VI roads.
MEA stated that the disruption was linked to equipment malfunction during routine maintenance operations. To mitigate the issue, nearby substations temporarily redirected electricity, restoring power promptly.
The authority reassured the public that there was no connection to terrorism or cyber threats. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the precise cause of the malfunction and ensure measures are in place to prevent recurrence.
Saphan Kwai area faces widespread power outages
Residents of several areas, including Terddamri Road, Pradiphat Road, Saphan Kwai, Bang Sue, and Tao Poon, were severely impacted by the blackout, according to Praram Command.
Many were left without power in homes, flats, and condos, forcing some to evacuate to the building’s ground level. There were also intermittent internet outages.
The blackout extended to other districts, including Dusit, Phaya Thai, and Ari, though the exact cause of the widespread outages remains unclear.