Cambodian soldiers\' corpses at Thai border pose no epidemic risk, say doctors

Amid growing concern over the stench of decomposing Cambodian soldiers' bodies left uncollected along the Thai-Cambodian border, a leading forensic expert has confirmed that the situation poses no risk of disease outbreak or environmental contamination.

The Ministry of Public Health received complaints regarding the smell of rotting corpses along the frontline, following Cambodia’s failure to retrieve a large number of its soldiers' bodies after intense border clashes. Fears have been raised about potential health hazards and mental stress among Thai troops stationed in the area, as well as public anxiety over possible pollution or waterborne diseases for nearby residents.

However, Dr Tossanai Pipatchotitham, a lecturer in forensic medicine at Thammasat University, urged the public not to panic. He explained that the situation is far less concerning than feared, especially when compared to disasters like the 2004 tsunami, which involved mass casualties but did not lead to disease outbreaks or serious environmental impacts.

According to Tossanai, human bodies after death may carry viruses and bacteria, but most viruses break down within 48 hours and cannot infect others unless there is direct and close contact. Bacteria, meanwhile, are part of the natural decomposition process and are the main cause of the foul odour affecting troops near the border.