Cambodian soldiers\' corpses at Thai border pose no epidemic risk, say doctors

Amid growing concern over the stench of decomposing Cambodian soldiers' bodies left uncollected along the Thai-Cambodian border, a leading forensic expert has confirmed that the situation poses no risk of disease outbreak or environmental contamination.
The Ministry of Public Health received complaints regarding the smell of rotting corpses along the frontline, following Cambodia’s failure to retrieve a large number of its soldiers' bodies after intense border clashes. Fears have been raised about potential health hazards and mental stress among Thai troops stationed in the area, as well as public anxiety over possible pollution or waterborne diseases for nearby residents.
However, Dr Tossanai Pipatchotitham, a lecturer in forensic medicine at Thammasat University, urged the public not to panic. He explained that the situation is far less concerning than feared, especially when compared to disasters like the 2004 tsunami, which involved mass casualties but did not lead to disease outbreaks or serious environmental impacts.
According to Tossanai, human bodies after death may carry viruses and bacteria, but most viruses break down within 48 hours and cannot infect others unless there is direct and close contact. Bacteria, meanwhile, are part of the natural decomposition process and are the main cause of the foul odour affecting troops near the border.
“A corpse typically begins bloating within 3 to 5 days,” he said. “That’s the period when the smell becomes most noticeable. Over time, exposure to sunlight dries the body out, and the smell diminishes. By the third or fourth week, the body is usually reduced to skeletal remains, and odour is minimal unless in very close proximity.”
Tossanai noted that the foul smell comes largely from hydrogen sulphide (H₂S) – commonly referred to as ‘rotten egg gas’ – produced during decomposition. This gas is dangerous only in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces, which is not the case in the open border area.
He also clarified that disease outbreaks from corpses are typically linked to deaths caused by infectious diseases like cholera, where insects and maggots can act as vectors. For widespread water contamination to occur, a large concentration of corpses would need to be located very near a river or water source – a condition not applicable to the current situation along the Cambodian border.
“I urge the public not to overreact. If a corpse is found and it can be safely handled, the best approach is burial or covering it with lime,” he said. “That said, I sympathise with Thai authorities. Since the bodies are not on Thai soil, the responsibility falls beyond our jurisdiction. If they were within Thailand, our agencies would have already intervened.”