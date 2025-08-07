Hiso Luk Nut arrested with 20 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition

A team led by Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok on August 6.
The raid led to the arrest of Thanat Thanakitamnuay, 33, also known as Hiso Luk Nut, a Thai heir to a prominent business family and former candidate for Bangkok MP under the Democrat Party.
During the search, police seized a variety of weapons and ammunition, including semi-automatic pistols, handguns, shotguns, assault rifles, electric guns, and submachine guns.
Items linked to drug use were also discovered, including a packet of cocaine and two sets of methamphetamine paraphernalia.
The arrest followed a report from a concerned citizen and the victim, identified as Ms. A (name withheld), who claimed she had been coerced into drug use and assaulted by a man later identified as Hiso Luk Nut.
Ms. A said she had visited his residence for a social gathering when he began using drugs and threatening her with a firearm, demanding that she take drugs as well.
After initially refusing, she was assaulted, forced to comply, and drugged. Once Hiso Luk Nut fell unconscious due to the drugs, Ms. A managed to take photos and escape the property. Fearing for her life, she later filed a report at the Child and Women’s Protection Division.
Following the victim’s report, the police team gathered evidence and obtained a search warrant. Upon entering, they found Hiso Luk Nut in a state of intoxication, resembling a person under the influence of drugs. However, he was alert and communicated with officers during the search.
Hiso Luk Nut has been charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence, as well as the illegal possession of a Class 2 narcotic (cocaine). He was subsequently taken to the Khlong Tan Police Station for further questioning.
Residents of the area have reported frequent disturbances, including women crying in front of the house and regular shouting matches.
The police are now encouraging other potential victims of similar abuse to come forward and file complaints either at the Child and Women’s Protection Division or at the Khlong Tan Police Station.