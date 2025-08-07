Hiso Luk Nut arrested with 20 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition

A team led by Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residence in the Suan Luang district of Bangkok on August 6.

The raid led to the arrest of Thanat Thanakitamnuay, 33, also known as Hiso Luk Nut, a Thai heir to a prominent business family and former candidate for Bangkok MP under the Democrat Party.

During the search, police seized a variety of weapons and ammunition, including semi-automatic pistols, handguns, shotguns, assault rifles, electric guns, and submachine guns.

Items linked to drug use were also discovered, including a packet of cocaine and two sets of methamphetamine paraphernalia.