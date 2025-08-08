Heavy thundershowers expected in Thailand as low-pressure system impacts the region

Thailand’s Meteorological Department reported on Friday that a low-pressure cell covering northern Laos and Vietnam, combined with the prevailing southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf, is expected to bring widespread thundershowers to the country.

Moderate winds will cause waves in the Andaman Sea and Gulf to be around 1 metre high, with waves exceeding 2 metres in areas affected by thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas.



The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Tak and Nan; minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius, maximum 33-36°C.

Northeast: Isolated thundershowers mostly in Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-36°C.

Central: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 35-36°C.