Authorities raid Pathum Thani pub, 173 test positive for drugs

At 12.45am on the night of the operation, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, ordered the launch of the "ZERO DRUG" operation.

A special task force, consisting of 80 officers from the department, along with members of the local volunteer guard, raided Skin Pub, located in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 21, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani.

The operation followed complaints from the public through the Ministry of Interior's Damrongdhama Centre, which alleged that the venue had been allowing the use of illegal drugs inside the pub.