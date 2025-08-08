Authorities raid Pathum Thani pub, 173 test positive for drugs

At 12.45am on the night of the operation, Nirat Pongsitthaworn, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, ordered the launch of the "ZERO DRUG" operation.
A special task force, consisting of 80 officers from the department, along with members of the local volunteer guard, raided Skin Pub, located in Soi Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok 21, Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani.
The operation followed complaints from the public through the Ministry of Interior's Damrongdhama Centre, which alleged that the venue had been allowing the use of illegal drugs inside the pub.
Upon arrival, officers found over 380 partygoers drinking and dancing. The team immediately took control of the venue, shutting off the music and turning on the lights, causing chaos as many patrons attempted to dispose of drugs and flee the scene.
However, officers had already blocked all exits, preventing anyone from escaping.
Further investigation revealed that the establishment was operating illegally without a licence. Seven underage individuals, the youngest being just 17 years old, were found at the venue.
The pub manager had a prior criminal record for drug possession with intent to distribute. Officers also discovered various drugs, including ketamine and methamphetamine, scattered across the floor.
All attendees were subjected to urine tests, and 173 individuals, both male and female, tested positive for drugs. They will be sent for treatment and legal processing.
The pub manager was arrested and charged with four offences: Operating an unlicenced establishment, selling alcohol past the legally permitted hours, selling alcohol to individuals under the age of 20, and encouraging inappropriate behaviour among minors.
Additionally, the failure to prevent drug use within the venue was deemed a violation of the National Council for Peace and Order's directive, prompting a recommendation for the Pathum Thani governor to close the establishment for five years.