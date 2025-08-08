Pathum Thani pub raid leads to immediate transfer of district chief and senior police officers

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced the immediate transfer of five senior officers from the Pratunam Chulalongkorn Police Station following a raid on “Skin Pub” in Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani Province, where 179 partygoers tested positive for drugs on early Friday morning.

Phumtham revealed that the officers were transferred to the Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters in accordance with police regulations, and the Thanyaburi District Chief will also be reassigned.

The Interior Ministry is currently investigating whether local administrative officers had prior knowledge of the situation. If it is found that no information was reported, further transfers will be implemented, Phumtham confirmed.

Regarding the district chief’s new assignment, Phumtham stated that while awaiting the official order, the official may be temporarily reassigned to assist the Department of Provincial Administration in addressing ongoing issues.