Public Works Department inspects damaged buildings in seven provinces after Thai–Cambodian border clashes

Following the armed clashes along the Thai–Cambodian border on July 24, 2025, which damaged buildings and infrastructure in several border provinces, the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning (DPT), under the Ministry of Interior, has launched inspections in seven affected provinces: Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket, Ubon Ratchathani, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, and Trat.

Pongnara Yenying, Director-General of the DPT, along with the governors of the seven provinces, has assigned the provincial public works offices to lead committees inspecting buildings damaged in the clashes. These teams are tasked with assessing structural damage, surveying public infrastructure, and designing and estimating the cost of repairs in line with government regulations.

Officials have been instructed to work closely with local authority engineers and volunteer engineers from the private sector to ensure prompt and comprehensive assistance for affected residents. The aim is to alleviate hardship as quickly as possible.