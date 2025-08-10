Thai population stats 2025 show rise in single mothers, divorce rate at 1 in 3

The Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development has reported that, according to the Central Registration Office’s announcement on Thailand’s population as of 31 December 2024, the country had a total population of 65 million.

Women accounted for about 33 million, or 51.26%, while men made up around 32 million, or 48.74%. Data also shows an increase in the number of single mothers registered under the Newborn Child Support Grant scheme in 2025 compared with 2024.

In 2025, there were 128,322 single mothers enrolled in the programme, up from 120,978 in 2024, an increase of 7,344.