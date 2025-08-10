Navy awards 2.35m baht to sub-lieutenant designate killed in border mission

The Royal Thai Navy has awarded 2.35 million baht in compensation to a sub-lieutenant designate who died following an accident while preparing weapons during an operation along the Thai-Cambodian border in Surin province.

Sub-Lt (designate) Pattarawut Rattanawong, commander of an air defence platoon under the rear area special task air defence battalion, was inspecting weapon readiness when the accident occurred on August 2, leaving him critically injured. He died on August 8 while receiving hospital treatment.

Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit expressed his condolences and ordered officials to expedite the provision of welfare and benefits to the officer’s family in accordance with regulations. He also pledged full support for the bereaved family.

The Navy has approved maximum personnel benefits for Pattarawut, who died while performing duties in life-threatening conditions. The monetary entitlements include:

  • 500,000 baht from the Navy’s group life insurance scheme
  • 10,021 baht in unpaid salary
  • 1.27 million baht inheritance gratuity
  • 45,000 baht assistance from the naval operations centre
  • 112,740 baht in special allowance (three times salary)
  • 340,000 baht from the Navy’s funeral fund

The total cash benefits amount to approximately 2.35 million baht. The Navy will also consider posthumous promotion in rank and salary in accordance with Defence Ministry regulations.

 

