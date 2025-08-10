Navy awards 2.35m baht to sub-lieutenant designate killed in border mission

The Navy has approved maximum personnel benefits for Pattarawut, who died while performing duties in life-threatening conditions. The monetary entitlements include:

500,000 baht from the Navy’s group life insurance scheme

10,021 baht in unpaid salary

1.27 million baht inheritance gratuity

45,000 baht assistance from the naval operations centre

112,740 baht in special allowance (three times salary)

340,000 baht from the Navy’s funeral fund

The total cash benefits amount to approximately 2.35 million baht. The Navy will also consider posthumous promotion in rank and salary in accordance with Defence Ministry regulations.