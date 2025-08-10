Navy awards 2.35m baht to sub-lieutenant designate killed in border mission

Sub-Lt (designate) Pattarawut Rattanawong, commander of an air defence platoon under the rear area special task air defence battalion, was inspecting weapon readiness when the accident occurred on August 2, leaving him critically injured. He died on August 8 while receiving hospital treatment.
Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm Jirapol Wongwit expressed his condolences and ordered officials to expedite the provision of welfare and benefits to the officer’s family in accordance with regulations. He also pledged full support for the bereaved family.
The Navy has approved maximum personnel benefits for Pattarawut, who died while performing duties in life-threatening conditions. The monetary entitlements include:
The total cash benefits amount to approximately 2.35 million baht. The Navy will also consider posthumous promotion in rank and salary in accordance with Defence Ministry regulations.