Who are the 3 candidates for Second Army Region chief after Boonsin?

Amid growing calls on social media to “keep the general in place during the war” and extend Boonsin’s service until the Thai-Cambodian border conflict is fully resolved, some have warned of the administrative implications such an extension could cause.
Still, judging from the likely successors, both Boonsin and Royal Thai Army chief Gen Pana Klaewplodthuk are expected to be satisfied with the outcome and lend their support.
The three senior candidates vying for the top post at the Second Army Region
Given the hierarchy, Weerayut — Boonsin and Pana’s classmate — currently holds the strongest position to succeed as Second Army Region chief.