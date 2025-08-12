Thai soldier loses leg after stepping on landmine near Ta Muen Thom Temple

Royal Thai Army deputy spokesman Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon said that at around 9:10am on August 12, troops from Paramilitary Ranger Company 2610 were patrolling the area around Ta Muen Thom Temple in Phanom Dong Rak district, Surin province, when a landmine detonated.

The explosion severely injured Sergeant Teerapon Phiakhantee, causing the loss of his leg. He has been transported to hospital for treatment.

Colonel Ritcha added that the location is within Thai territory and forms part of a regular patrol route. Further details will be provided in due course.

