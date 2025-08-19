2nd Army chief unfazed by Cambodian disruption during diplomatic visit, confident in observers’ neutrality

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, on Tuesday addressed the incident that occurred during the visit of the Interim Observer Team (IOT) to the Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani province.

During the visit, a Cambodian soldier attempted to obstruct the mission, claiming that Thailand had failed to provide details of the visit. Boonsin dismissed the interruption, describing it as merely a symbolic gesture by Cambodia. He reaffirmed that the area in question lies fully within Thai sovereignty and that Thailand has every right to escort delegations there.

By contrast, he noted that when Cambodia previously brought its delegations for observation in a similar manner, it did not seek Thailand’s permission.