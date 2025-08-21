Second Army Region chief denies rumours of fence removal at Chong An Ma

He made the remarks during a visit to Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima, where he received supplies and moral support for troops stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.
A total of 20 organisations contributed items including sacred objects, lime, multipurpose tarpaulins, hammocks, firearm cleaning sprays and cloths, as well as over 500,000 baht in cash.
Boonsin expressed gratitude for the donations and reaffirmed that the Second Army Region remained committed to defending national sovereignty.
He explained that the existing fence serves only as a measure to prevent military incursions and does not mark a permanent border line. Any construction of additional barriers, he added, must be based on mutual understanding between both countries.
On the issue of rumours concerning the dismantling of fences at Chong An Ma, Boonsin insisted that they were false, adding that Thailand continued to uphold its principle of safeguarding sovereign territory.
The upcoming special session of the Regional Border Committee (RBC), initially postponed, has now been scheduled for August 27 with Cambodian counterparts to seek joint solutions. While such meetings between commanders may not yield immediate results, Boonsin described them as an important starting point for dialogue.
He noted, however, that he had never trusted Cambodia, and warned that if provocations escalated beyond reason, Thailand reserved the right to respond appropriately.
Regarding Cambodia’s reinforcement of troops along the frontier, Boonsin said such moves were routine military adjustments to replace lost forces. He stressed that the Thai Army remained prepared for all scenarios.
As for the explosion near Ta Kwai Temple, he speculated that it was likely caused by Cambodian troops accidentally stepping on their own landmine and had no connection to Thai forces.
Commenting on domestic protests against the 2000 and 2001 memoranda of understanding (MoUs 43 and 44), he said these were matters for the government and the public. The Second Army Region, he added, adhered strictly to using 1:50,000 scale maps, the most detailed available, to protect Thailand’s national interests.
“I want to assure the public that there is no need to worry about the defence of our sovereignty. All three armed forces—the Army, Navy, and Air Force—together with the police, are working in close cooperation. The military will fulfil its duties to the best of its ability,” he said.
Boonsin also thanked citizens for their encouragement and donations, saying such support strengthened soldiers’ morale.
Addressing his upcoming retirement, he confirmed that he would leave service as scheduled and afterwards serve as a good citizen. He added that he was ready to offer advice to the military if needed.
He emphasised that he had never felt pressured in his role, only contentment in fulfilling his duty to defend the nation until his final day in service.