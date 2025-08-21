Second Army Region chief denies rumours of fence removal at Chong An Ma

He made the remarks during a visit to Suranaree Camp in Nakhon Ratchasima, where he received supplies and moral support for troops stationed along the Thai-Cambodian border.

A total of 20 organisations contributed items including sacred objects, lime, multipurpose tarpaulins, hammocks, firearm cleaning sprays and cloths, as well as over 500,000 baht in cash.

Boonsin expressed gratitude for the donations and reaffirmed that the Second Army Region remained committed to defending national sovereignty.

He explained that the existing fence serves only as a measure to prevent military incursions and does not mark a permanent border line. Any construction of additional barriers, he added, must be based on mutual understanding between both countries.