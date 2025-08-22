Royal Thai Army approves wearing of Thai national flag patch on uniforms

On Friday, August 22, the RTA's spokesperson team shared a post on the Directorate of Civil Affairs' Facebook page, stating:
Ready to Uphold the Identity of Thai Warriors. The Tricolor on our shoulders is the heart that stands firm for the Nation.
The Royal Thai Army has approved the wearing of the Thai national flag patch on training and field uniforms. It represents the identity of Thai soldiers, instills patriotism, unity, and loyalty, and reflects the honor and dignity of every warrior.
The army has instructed that the flag patch be worn on the left shoulder of training and field uniforms, until the border situation stabilises or further changes occur.