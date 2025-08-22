Second Army warns of fake Facebook pages spreading misinformation

Amid rising tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Second Army Area has issued a warning about fake Facebook pages posing as the official army page, urging the public to be cautious of potentially misleading information.

The Second Army Area clarified that certain unofficial Facebook pages have appeared, using names similar to the “Second Army Area” and displaying its logo as the profile picture. These pages have been spreading content originally posted by the official Second Army Area page, but some of the information may have been distorted or misrepresented.

The army stated that these fake pages are not affiliated with the official Second Army Area and have no connection to its operations. They urged the public to be cautious, as such pages could lead to confusion or misuse of the information, potentially causing harm.