Pedestrian bridge under construction collapses on Highway 317 in Chanthaburi, no injuries reported

A pedestrian overpass under construction collapsed shortly after midnight on Saturday (August 23) along Highway No. 317 near Makham Municipal Market in Chanthaburi’s Makham district.

The incident occurred at around 12.20am when two T-girder beams were being lifted into position atop supporting pillars. The first beam had already been placed, but as workers attempted to hoist the second into place, the crane reportedly failed to bear the weight. Both beams became entangled and fell.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Department of Highways’ Chanthaburi Highway District announced a temporary closure of the road section until the site is cleared. The accident took place at kilometre marker 10+100 in Ban Nathai, Makham district.

Authorities are continuing safety inspections and debris removal before reopening the route.