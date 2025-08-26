CIB arrests former abbot Phra Alongkot and faith influencer over temple donation fraud

The arrests, carried out in the early morning of August 26, were made under warrants issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct, on charges of embezzling temple donations, dereliction of duty under Sections 147 and 157 of Criminal Code, and money laundering. The suspects are currently being questioned at the CIB headquarters in Bangkok.

Phra Alongkot had announced his resignation as abbot on August 18. He has faced widespread controversy over allegations that donations to the temple were misused or embezzled. Reports also claim that items intended for HIV/AIDS patients, such as adult nappies and other essential supplies, were discarded.