CIB arrests former abbot Phra Alongkot and faith influencer over temple donation fraud

TUESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2025

Thai police arrest former Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu abbot Phra Alongkot and influencer “Mor Bee” over alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Police officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) have arrested Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, or Phra Alongkot, the former abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu in Khao Sam Yot sub-district, Lopburi province, and Seksan Supseubsakul, known as “Mor Bee”, a faith influencer.

The arrests, carried out in the early morning of August 26, were made under warrants issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct, on charges of embezzling temple donations, dereliction of duty under Sections 147 and 157 of Criminal Code, and money laundering. The suspects are currently being questioned at the CIB headquarters in Bangkok.

Phra Alongkot had announced his resignation as abbot on August 18. He has faced widespread controversy over allegations that donations to the temple were misused or embezzled. Reports also claim that items intended for HIV/AIDS patients, such as adult nappies and other essential supplies, were discarded.

