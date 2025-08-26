LRAD crowd-control device deployed at Thai-Cambodian border

LRADs are advanced crowd-control devices that emit high-intensity sound waves. They can generate frequencies loud enough to induce headaches, nausea or temporary hearing discomfort, but they are not designed to cause permanent ear damage.

At full capacity, LRADs can reach 151 decibels, allowing authorities to disperse crowds more effectively than with tear gas or rubber bullets, while remaining within international standards of non-lethal force.

The system can transmit sound clearly over a distance of up to 3,000 metres and can be directed with pinpoint accuracy towards specific targets. Its primary purpose is deterrence—warning trespassers and dispersing gatherings—while minimising long-term harm and human-rights concerns.