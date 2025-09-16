Thai navy warns of escalation if Cambodia ignores RBC border agreement

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachiayaphan, Deputy Spokesman of the Royal Thai Navy, has revealed that Cambodian forces have encroached on Thai territory by establishing operational bases, building homes, and conducting agricultural activities in Ban Chamrak, Chamrak Subdistrict, Mueang District, Trat Province.

These incursions affect three separate points along the Thailand-Cambodia border, he said on Tuesday. Despite Cambodia’s awareness that the areas fall under Thai sovereignty, they have occupied them for several years. Thai authorities have repeatedly notified Cambodia, but no remedial action or demolition has taken place, Parach added.

According to the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command (CTBDC), based on 1:50,000 scale territorial claims, the encroachments are as follows: