Thai-Cambodian border standoff: which areas are Cambodian troops holding or withdrawing from?

The Thai-Cambodian border situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining a continuous state of readiness. The difference from previous weeks is the absence of gunfire and explosions.

Contrary to reports suggesting that the border situation has improved following Thailand’s government transition, and that Cambodian troops have withdrawn from several areas prompting calls to reopen checkpoints, verification by Nation TV and Thai military teams on the ground confirms these claims are false.



Cambodian troop movements: withdrawals and redeployments

1. First Army Area (Eastern Thailand: Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat)

In the case of the razor wire removal at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, investigations found it was local villagers pressuring Thai forces. Such activity follows a routine pattern to attract media attention and does not indicate full-scale confrontation. When Thai forces applied pressure, the group withdrew. Thai commanders in the area communicated directly with their Cambodian counterparts, resulting in a managed resolution without escalation.

Regarding troop withdrawals, officials clarified that First Army Area has never maintained a front-line confrontation deployment due to significant differences in troop strength. Reports of withdrawal are likely routine rotations rather than retreat under pressure.