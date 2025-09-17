Thai-Cambodian border standoff: which areas are Cambodian troops holding or withdrawing from?

The Thai-Cambodian border situation remains tense, with both sides maintaining a continuous state of readiness. The difference from previous weeks is the absence of gunfire and explosions.
Contrary to reports suggesting that the border situation has improved following Thailand’s government transition, and that Cambodian troops have withdrawn from several areas prompting calls to reopen checkpoints, verification by Nation TV and Thai military teams on the ground confirms these claims are false.
1. First Army Area (Eastern Thailand: Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Trat)
In the case of the razor wire removal at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, investigations found it was local villagers pressuring Thai forces. Such activity follows a routine pattern to attract media attention and does not indicate full-scale confrontation. When Thai forces applied pressure, the group withdrew. Thai commanders in the area communicated directly with their Cambodian counterparts, resulting in a managed resolution without escalation.
Regarding troop withdrawals, officials clarified that First Army Area has never maintained a front-line confrontation deployment due to significant differences in troop strength. Reports of withdrawal are likely routine rotations rather than retreat under pressure.
2. Second Army Area (Northeast Thailand: Ubon Ratchathani, Surin, Sisaket, Buriram)
Cambodian forces have indeed withdrawn, but this occurred long ago following heavy losses in clashes before the ceasefire on July 28, 2025. Withdrawals included multiple bases across several kilometres around Phu Ma Kua, Ban Don Ao, and nearby areas. The forces, primarily former Khmer Rouge soldiers under-strength and marginalised within the Cambodian military, retreated, abandoning weapons and supplies. Thai military sources confirm that withdrawals occurred from early August 2025 and were not prompted by pressure from checkpoint closures or as a bargaining tactic. The overall border situation remains unchanged, with Thailand continuing to enforce checkpoint closures.
There are still two areas along the border where Thai forces have yet to fully regain control:
1. Prasat Ta Kwai, Surin Province – Cambodian troops maintain control over the temple and the high ground behind it, placing Thai forces at a tactical disadvantage. The area is heavily mined with booby traps.
2. Chong An Ma, Ubon Ratchathani Province – The former site of the Ta Om monument remains contested, with both sides occupying high ground. Any attempt to advance would risk immediate attack, so observation teams must notify the opposing side in advance to prevent clashes.
Surrounding hills 677 and 500, located within Thai sovereignty, are also under Cambodian control, providing them a significant tactical advantage.