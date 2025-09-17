Clashes erupt at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo as Cambodians fire slingshots, Thai officers injured

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesman, reported that the incident began at 3.40pm when Cambodian authorities brought villagers to protest against Thailand’s installation of barbed wire and defensive obstacles along the frontier.

At 4.20pm, Thai riot control officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing both sides to pull back from the confrontation line.

By 5pm, Thai forces reinforced the barrier with additional barbed wire and tyres while continuing to use tear gas, rubber bullets and Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) to disperse the crowd.