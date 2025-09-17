Clashes erupt at Ban Nong Ya Kaeo as Cambodians fire slingshots, Thai officers injured

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, the army’s spokesman, reported that the incident began at 3.40pm when Cambodian authorities brought villagers to protest against Thailand’s installation of barbed wire and defensive obstacles along the frontier.
At 4.20pm, Thai riot control officers deployed tear gas and rubber bullets, forcing both sides to pull back from the confrontation line.
By 5pm, Thai forces reinforced the barrier with additional barbed wire and tyres while continuing to use tear gas, rubber bullets and Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) to disperse the crowd.
Cambodian protesters responded by hurling wooden sticks, stones and firing slingshots at Thai officers, resulting in several injuries. The Cambodian side eventually retreated while continuing to shout insults across the border.
Earlier, the RTA Trend Facebook page accused Cambodia of violating agreements and acting with hostility.
A Thai security source said the confrontation followed the departure of an Interim Observer Team (IOT) invited by Cambodia. Once the observers left, Thai troops rebuilt the barbed wire fence, prompting the Cambodian side to mobilise villagers to disrupt the operation.
Thai security forces remain on high alert and continue to monitor the situation closely.