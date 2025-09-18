Monsoon trough and low-pressure system bring heavy rains and rough seas to Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Thursday that the monsoon trough stretches across the Central, East, and lower Northeast regions, extending into an active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea. The moderate southwest monsoon currently affecting the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen over the coming days.

Isolated heavy rain is expected across the country, with particularly heavy rainfall likely in the East. People in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and the accumulation of water that could lead to flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowland areas.

Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach around 2 metres high, with the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf seeing waves of 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in thundershowers. All vessels should proceed with caution and avoid sailing through areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, a tropical depression over the Philippines is expected to move into the upper South China Sea and intensify into a tropical storm. The storm is forecast to make landfall over southern China between September 19-20, but it is not expected to affect Thailand’s weather.