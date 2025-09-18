Royal Thai Navy signs amended submarine contract, delivery set for 2028

The signing, held at the headquarters of China Shipbuilding & Offshore International (CSOC) on Tuesday, September 16, is set to deliver the submarine by the end of 2028. Liu Song, Vice President of CSOC, represented the People's Republic of China in the signing of the agreement.
The ceremony, witnessed by representatives from the Bureau of Military Equipment and Technology Cooperation (BOMETEC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC), marks a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between Thailand and China.
The amended agreement follows a Thai Cabinet decision on August 5, 2025, which granted the Thai Navy's Commander the authority to sign the contract amendment on behalf of the Thai government.
The new timeline allows for a remaining 40 months to complete the project, which includes constructing the submarine, training maintenance personnel, transferring technology, and preparing crew training for the submarine.
The Chinese Ministry of Defence has committed to ensuring the submarine meets the highest standards and that Thai personnel are fully equipped to operate it safely and effectively.
Jirapol emphasised the importance of the S26T submarine project, noting its significance as a key component of the strategic partnership between Thailand and China. He praised the successful negotiations, which resolved issues with the project through amicable discussions.
The Chinese side reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a high-quality submarine that meets Chinese Navy standards and to providing full support to the Thai Navy for the successful completion of the project.