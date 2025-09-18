Royal Thai Navy signs amended submarine contract, delivery set for 2028

The signing, held at the headquarters of China Shipbuilding & Offshore International (CSOC) on Tuesday, September 16, is set to deliver the submarine by the end of 2028. Liu Song, Vice President of CSOC, represented the People's Republic of China in the signing of the agreement.

The ceremony, witnessed by representatives from the Bureau of Military Equipment and Technology Cooperation (BOMETEC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), and China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC), marks a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between Thailand and China.