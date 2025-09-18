Thailand partners with Italy to become a regional leader in railway manufacturing by 2030

On September 17, the Rail Technology Research and Development Agency (RTRDA), in collaboration with BLUE Engineering S.r.l. from Italy, launched a strategic project to transform Thailand from a railway importer into a producer of its own trains.

Chayatan Phromsorn, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, and Paolo Dionisi, Ambassador of Italy to Thailand, joined senior executives from both organisations to announce the joint vision of developing a domestic railway industry.

Chayatan explained, "The Ministry of Transport recognises the clear economic gap. Thailand has spent substantial amounts importing trains for years, but we have never developed our own production capabilities. This results in missed opportunities for value creation, employment, and technological advancement."

Choosing BLUE Engineering was not a random decision. The company, with 30 years of experience in Turin—Italy’s industrial hub for automotive, aerospace, and rail technology—was selected for its expertise.