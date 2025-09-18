ONWR adjusts water management plan to address ongoing heavy rains and flood risk

Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), on Thursday revealed that heavy rainfall in the upper and central regions of Thailand has caused widespread flooding, especially in areas along the Chao Phraya River basin and lowland areas.

To alleviate the situation, ONWR has coordinated with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to temporarily maintain the water release rate at 10 million cubic metres per day from the Bhumibol Dam in Tak province. This is to help control water levels downstream and prevent exacerbating the flooding in affected areas.



Current water levels in major reservoirs

ONWR reported that the water levels in four major reservoirs of the Chao Phraya River basin remain high:

Bhumibol Dam, Tak province: 10,558 million cubic metres (78.4% of capacity)

Sirikit Dam, Uttaradit province: 8,357 million cubic metres (88% of capacity)

Kwai Noi Bum Rung Dan Dam, Phitsanulok province: 777 million cubic metres (83% of capacity)

Pa Sak Jolasid Dam, Lopburi province: 668 million cubic metres (70% of capacity)

Additionally, the flow rate of the Chao Phraya River at Nakhon Sawan province is 2,220 cubic metres per second, prompting the Chao Phraya Dam to continue releasing water at 2,200 cubic metres per second, while diverting water to both the eastern and western irrigation canals.