ONWR adjusts water management plan to address ongoing heavy rains and flood risk

Surasee Kittimonthon, Secretary-General of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), on Thursday revealed that heavy rainfall in the upper and central regions of Thailand has caused widespread flooding, especially in areas along the Chao Phraya River basin and lowland areas.
To alleviate the situation, ONWR has coordinated with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to temporarily maintain the water release rate at 10 million cubic metres per day from the Bhumibol Dam in Tak province. This is to help control water levels downstream and prevent exacerbating the flooding in affected areas.
ONWR reported that the water levels in four major reservoirs of the Chao Phraya River basin remain high:
Additionally, the flow rate of the Chao Phraya River at Nakhon Sawan province is 2,220 cubic metres per second, prompting the Chao Phraya Dam to continue releasing water at 2,200 cubic metres per second, while diverting water to both the eastern and western irrigation canals.
ONWR and related agencies are implementing various measures to expedite water drainage and reduce public impact, including:
Surasee further stated that ONWR will continuously adjust its water management plan to match the evolving situation and will meet with relevant agencies again on September 19 to ensure optimal water management and minimise the impact on citizens as swiftly as possible.