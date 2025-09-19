Thai Navy addresses Cambodian casino encroachment, awaits negotiation results

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), on Friday addressed the issue of Cambodian-built casinos encroaching on Thai-claimed areas along the Chanthaburi and Trat border, under RTN’s responsibility.

He encouraged media to visit the area in Trat to verify the situation firsthand. Several locations are involved, including small and large buildings, and Thai authorities have formally protested the encroachment, though these complaints have had limited effect, he said, adding that negotiations with Cambodian authorities will determine how to manage the disputed areas.

Jirapol emphasised that the current approach is negotiation-focused. “We must respect the rules, but if talks fail, it will be up to the government to decide whether to adjust its approach. International observers will also influence how each country understands its borders. If Cambodia participates in surveying the boundary, it will provide a peaceful framework; if not, we will implement further measures.”