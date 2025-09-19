Thai Navy addresses Cambodian casino encroachment, awaits negotiation results

Admiral Jirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), on Friday addressed the issue of Cambodian-built casinos encroaching on Thai-claimed areas along the Chanthaburi and Trat border, under RTN’s responsibility.
He encouraged media to visit the area in Trat to verify the situation firsthand. Several locations are involved, including small and large buildings, and Thai authorities have formally protested the encroachment, though these complaints have had limited effect, he said, adding that negotiations with Cambodian authorities will determine how to manage the disputed areas.
Jirapol emphasised that the current approach is negotiation-focused. “We must respect the rules, but if talks fail, it will be up to the government to decide whether to adjust its approach. International observers will also influence how each country understands its borders. If Cambodia participates in surveying the boundary, it will provide a peaceful framework; if not, we will implement further measures.”
Regarding criticism over the construction of a large casino and connecting roads, Jirapol noted that any resolution — whether demolishing, partially removing, or sharing the facility — depends on negotiations with Cambodia. While Thailand claims partial ownership of the casino, Cambodia does not recognise it, and the building currently extends into Thai territory.
On the potential for clashes, Jirapol stated that all forces remain on alert. Operations in the Burapha Task Force area differ from the Lower Northeastern military region; any movements there would be matched according to the situation.
He acknowledged that clearing Cambodian constructions left after prior clashes is challenging due to minefields, but Thai authorities have issued instructions on managing these areas. Currently, there are no Cambodian troops present on site.
Jirapol also noted that although he is approaching retirement, the Thai-Cambodian border situation remains under competent control. His successor has been closely monitoring developments, and there are no major concerns.
Regarding any relaxation of checkpoints in Chanthaburi and Trat, the armed forces have agreed to keep the borders closed until Cambodia ceases to pose a threat to Thailand. Jirapol confirmed that security concerns prevent any discussion on reopening the checkpoints or easing trade at this stage.