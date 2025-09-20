Parliament enshrines new King Rama VII statue at front of building

Parliament held a consecration ceremony on Saturday to enshrine a new statue of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) in front of the parliamentary building in Bangkok.
The ritual began at 8am with prayers and offerings before the statue was placed on its pedestal.
Chaiya Promma, first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, presided over the ceremony, joined by Gen Sawat Tassana, senator; Chuan Leekpai, Democrat Party MP; Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai MP; Tipanan Sirichana, United Thai Nation MP; Issara Sereewatthanawut, secretary-general of the King Prajadhipok’s Institute and chairman of MCOT; together with senior parliamentary officials.
Chaiya and Sawat offered garlands, scattered flowers at the statue’s feet, and lit incense as part of the ritual. Later, Chatichai Pinngern, chief Brahmin of the Bureau of the Royal Household, recited a ceremonial proclamation before leading the offerings of floral arrangements, incense, candles, and gold ornaments.
At 9am, the statue of King Rama VII was formally installed on the throne, marking the completion of the ceremony.
The new statue, designed by the Fine Arts Department’s Ten Division craftsmen, is four times life-size, standing 7.7 metres from crown to base. It depicts the King in full regalia, with additional decorative features not present in the original statue.
The design echoes the historic moment of December 10, 1932, when King Prajadhipok granted Thailand its first constitution. The ceremony took place smoothly despite a light drizzle throughout the morning.