Parliament enshrines new King Rama VII statue at front of building

Parliament held a consecration ceremony on Saturday to enshrine a new statue of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII) in front of the parliamentary building in Bangkok.

The ritual began at 8am with prayers and offerings before the statue was placed on its pedestal.

Chaiya Promma, first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, presided over the ceremony, joined by Gen Sawat Tassana, senator; Chuan Leekpai, Democrat Party MP; Cholnan Srikaew, Pheu Thai MP; Tipanan Sirichana, United Thai Nation MP; Issara Sereewatthanawut, secretary-general of the King Prajadhipok’s Institute and chairman of MCOT; together with senior parliamentary officials.