Heavy floods persist, Lom Sak, Phetchabun needs close monitoring

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Sunday (21 September 2025) that flooding has affected 13 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions.
In total, 57 districts, 340 sub-districts and 1,810 villages have been hit, with 66,963 households (221,187 people) affected and three confirmed deaths.
The floods were largely caused by river overflows in Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom; spillover from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani; and heavy rain in Uthai Thani and Chachoengsao.
DDPM has deployed emergency machinery and response teams to assist residents in all affected areas.
Critical situation in Phetchabun
Particular concern remains in Phetchabun, where the Pa Sak River overflowed, flooding four districts, Wichian Buri, Si Thep, Lom Kao and Lom Sak.
Seven sub-districts and 13 villages were inundated, impacting 5,476 households (13,853 people) and leaving one dead.
Water levels there have since started to recede. DDPM teams are providing evacuation support, livelihood assistance and drainage efforts.
Flat-bottom boats with engines from the Phitsanulok Disaster Prevention Centre, which had been pre-positioned in the province, are ferrying stranded residents.
On Sunday, the Phitsanulok Disaster Prevention Centre will deploy further equipment to Phetchabun, including emergency evacuation vehicles, motorised boats, mobile water production units, field kitchens and high-capacity pumps with 14-inch pipes.
These are expected to arrive in the morning and begin operations immediately.