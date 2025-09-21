Heavy floods persist, Lom Sak, Phetchabun needs close monitoring

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Sunday (21 September 2025) that flooding has affected 13 provinces in the North, Northeast and Central regions.

In total, 57 districts, 340 sub-districts and 1,810 villages have been hit, with 66,963 households (221,187 people) affected and three confirmed deaths.

The floods were largely caused by river overflows in Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Suphan Buri and Nakhon Pathom; spillover from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya and Pathum Thani; and heavy rain in Uthai Thani and Chachoengsao.