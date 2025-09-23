Dam Breach Triggers Flash Floods, Puts Sangkha District in Crisis

Flash flooding has placed Sangkha district under a state of emergency today after a reservoir in the region was severely damaged, causing water to pour into the municipal area.

The incident, which has affected numerous residents, occurred after the Huai Ta Pat Reservoir failed, releasing a massive volume of water from the upstream Huai Khanat Mon Dam.

Local officials have been scrambled to the scene to provide urgent relief and assistance to those caught in the sudden deluge.

The Sangkha sub-district municipality confirmed that the reservoir, located in Ban Puang Tuek, was the source of the crisis and has urged all residents to monitor the situation closely.

Mayor Kingkarn Phuapaitoon and Municipal Clerk Sangwansak Udomkarnjanahiran acted swiftly, ordering all available municipal staff to the disaster zone to begin immediate relief efforts.

An official statement from the municipality warned that water levels are expected to continue to rise and may spread to other areas.

Residents have been advised to prepare for a deepening emergency and to strictly adhere to all instructions from rescue teams to ensure their safety and that of their families.