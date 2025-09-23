Sa Kaeo border situation intensifies as Cambodians approach the border

The area around Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, saw increased activity from the Cambodian side on Tuesday, following prior arrangements made by Cambodian local leaders for their citizens to gather near the barbed-wire border fence.

It was reported that a group of Cambodian monks led the way, accompanied by villagers, including men, women, the elderly, children, and disabled individuals, with over 100 people gradually entering the area in an orderly manner.

They travelled via routes from Prey Chan village and surrounding villages to establish temporary shelters along the Cambodian border, opposite Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew.