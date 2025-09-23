Sa Kaeo border situation intensifies as Cambodians approach the border

The area around Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew in Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo, saw increased activity from the Cambodian side on Tuesday, following prior arrangements made by Cambodian local leaders for their citizens to gather near the barbed-wire border fence.
It was reported that a group of Cambodian monks led the way, accompanied by villagers, including men, women, the elderly, children, and disabled individuals, with over 100 people gradually entering the area in an orderly manner.
They travelled via routes from Prey Chan village and surrounding villages to establish temporary shelters along the Cambodian border, opposite Ban Nong Chan and Ban Nong Ya Kaew.
According to sources from Thailand's security agencies, this gathering aligns with previous reports indicating that Cambodian villagers were being mobilised to exert pressure on Thai authorities.
Over the past week, groups of people have continued to arrive, staying overnight in the border area and periodically moving about.
For security, the Burapha Task Force has intensified patrols and deployed drones to monitor activity along the border, aiming to prevent the situation from escalating. Initial reports indicate no provocations or violent actions from the Cambodian side, though the overall atmosphere is becoming more tense due to the rising number of demonstrators.
Additional reports from the Cambodian side indicate that the movement has received direct support from Oum Reatrey, the Governor of Banteay Meanchey, who has ordered local and neighbouring provincial authorities to provide unlimited supplies of food, water, and essentials to the gathering in order to ensure that the people can remain in the area for an extended period.
Meanwhile, Thai authorities continue to exercise caution, adhering to international protocols, and have coordinated with local administrators and community leaders in Khok Sung district to closely monitor developments. Plans are in place should the situation change.