Royal Thai Army chief reviews Thai-Cambodian border security plan

According to Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, at a meeting of direct reporting units at the Army Headquarters in Bangkok on Tuesday, Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, the Army Commander-in-Chief, chaired the session, which covered key operational updates.

In a prior segment of the meeting, the Army Commander presented financial assistance to the families of disabled personnel and awarded certificates to units achieving 100% in physical fitness tests.

Pana also offered motivating remarks, urging unit commanders to prioritise the well-being of their personnel and families. He expressed hope that the financial aid would be used effectively and encouraged exemplary conduct by the award-winning units.