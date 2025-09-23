Royal Thai Army chief reviews Thai-Cambodian border security plan

According to Army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, at a meeting of direct reporting units at the Army Headquarters in Bangkok on Tuesday, Gen Pana Klaewblaudtuk, the Army Commander-in-Chief, chaired the session, which covered key operational updates.
In a prior segment of the meeting, the Army Commander presented financial assistance to the families of disabled personnel and awarded certificates to units achieving 100% in physical fitness tests.
Pana also offered motivating remarks, urging unit commanders to prioritise the well-being of their personnel and families. He expressed hope that the financial aid would be used effectively and encouraged exemplary conduct by the award-winning units.
Subsequently, the meeting turned to security concerns, particularly the Thai-Cambodian border. The Army's Operations Centre, alongside the First to Fourth Army Regions, Special Warfare Command, and Army Air Defence Command, briefed on the heightened border activity.
The military reported 87 instances of Cambodian movements in September, including seven fortification updates by the Burapha Task Force and 36 drone uses by the Suranaree Task Force.
Other activities included 14 fortification improvements, four ceasefire violations, 25 force reinforcements, and one landmine placement, demonstrating ongoing ceasefire breaches.
The Army remains on high alert, maintaining 24-hour surveillance to safeguard national sovereignty, preserve peace, and ensure the safety of citizens.
As this marks the final meeting of the fiscal year 2025, retiring senior officers reflected on their careers, offering insights and encouragement to the next generation of professional soldiers dedicated to serving the nation.