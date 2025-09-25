DDPM alerts Phetchabun residents to prepare for potential Pa Sak River overflow

Residents in Phetchabun's Lom Sak and Mueang districts have been warned to prepare for possible flooding as the Pa Sak River is at risk of overflowing on Thursday.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Phetchabun province have been closely monitoring the situation, finding that the water level at the S.3 station in Tan Diew subdistrict, Lom Sak, has already surpassed the riverbanks and continues to rise.
This poses a threat to areas near the Pa Sak River and low-lying zones in several subdistricts of Lom Sak and surrounding areas.
Meanwhile, the water level at the S.4B station in Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang, also shows a continued upward trend and may soon overflow, impacting the riverbank areas and low-lying regions in several subdistricts of Mueang district and nearby areas.
In response, the DDPM has partnered with mobile service providers Advanced Info Service (AIS), True, and National Telecom (NT) to send out Cell Broadcast warnings to inform residents in Lom Sak and Mueang districts about the potential overflow.
Residents in flood-prone areas of Lom Sak district are advised to move their belongings to higher ground, set up flood barriers, and ensure vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and bedridden patients, are cared for. They are also urged to follow local government news closely for updates.
For assistance, residents can contact the Lom Sak District Office, local municipal offices, or the Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) in their area. The DDPM can also be reached via the LINE account @1784DDPM or by calling the emergency hotline 1784, available 24/7.
Additionally, the DDPM has provided updates on other flood-prone areas and potential natural disasters, including flash floods and heavy rainfall. The affected areas are as follows: