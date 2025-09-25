DDPM alerts Phetchabun residents to prepare for potential Pa Sak River overflow

Residents in Phetchabun's Lom Sak and Mueang districts have been warned to prepare for possible flooding as the Pa Sak River is at risk of overflowing on Thursday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Phetchabun province have been closely monitoring the situation, finding that the water level at the S.3 station in Tan Diew subdistrict, Lom Sak, has already surpassed the riverbanks and continues to rise.

This poses a threat to areas near the Pa Sak River and low-lying zones in several subdistricts of Lom Sak and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the water level at the S.4B station in Nai Mueang subdistrict, Mueang, also shows a continued upward trend and may soon overflow, impacting the riverbank areas and low-lying regions in several subdistricts of Mueang district and nearby areas.