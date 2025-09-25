Thai Army spokesman reveals Cambodian provocations along border, asserts right to self-defence

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, on Thursday reported the situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. From the evening of Wednesday through to the early hours of Thursday, the Second Army Area units detected gunfire and sounds resembling grenade explosions along the Thai defensive barbed wire fence, he said.

In addition, a drone was spotted intruding into Thai territory near Ta Muen Thom Temple in Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province, and Phlan Hin Paet in Kantharalak District, Si Sa Ket Province. It is believed these provocations were intended to test Thailand’s military response and force positioning along the border.

Winthai emphasised that the findings represent clear evidence that Cambodia is continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement and is making persistent efforts to provoke Thai military personnel.

He reiterated that the Thai forces are fully prepared, urging restraint and vigilance. "If there is further encroachment or hostile action, the Royal Thai Army is ready to exercise its right to self-defence under the United Nations Charter to protect Thailand’s sovereignty immediately," said Winthai.