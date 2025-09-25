DDPM escalates flood preparedness as heavy rains forecasted for Sept 25-26

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has raised the alarm for heavy rainfall expected between September 25-26.

In collaboration with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the DDPM warned of intense rainfall in several regions, including the North, Northeast, Central, and Greater Bangkok, which could lead to flash floods, forest runoffs, and waterlogging.

To address the threat, the DDPM has ordered all relevant agencies to stay vigilant and maintain 24-hour disaster response readiness, with resources and machinery on standby to mitigate potential flooding.

As of September 25, 14 provinces continue to face ongoing flood impacts. These include Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, and Chachoengsao.