DDPM escalates flood preparedness as heavy rains forecasted for Sept 25-26

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has raised the alarm for heavy rainfall expected between September 25-26.
In collaboration with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD), the DDPM warned of intense rainfall in several regions, including the North, Northeast, Central, and Greater Bangkok, which could lead to flash floods, forest runoffs, and waterlogging.
To address the threat, the DDPM has ordered all relevant agencies to stay vigilant and maintain 24-hour disaster response readiness, with resources and machinery on standby to mitigate potential flooding.
As of September 25, 14 provinces continue to face ongoing flood impacts. These include Phayao, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, and Chachoengsao.
The DDPM is mobilising its personnel and disaster management vehicles, including flood pumps, mobile evacuation units, and water suction trucks to assist affected communities.
The department is also providing emergency supplies, such as drinking water, mobile kitchens, and portable toilets, alongside establishing temporary shelters and royal kitchens to distribute food. As of now, over 1.04 million food boxes, 993,620 bottles of water, and 176,050 survival kits have been distributed to those in need.
For residents in flood-prone areas or low-lying zones with existing water accumulation, the DDPM urges close monitoring of official updates and safety precautions regarding electrical usage in flood-affected zones.
Those in distress can seek assistance 24/7 via the Line app at @1784DDPM or the emergency hotline 1784.
According to the TMD weather advisory no. 13, at 1pm on September 25, Tropical Storm Ragasa weakened into a depression. By 4pm, its centre was located over Bac Kan, Vietnam, at latitude 22.0°N and longitude 106.0°E, with maximum winds near the centre reaching 55 km/h.
The storm is moving westward at about 30 km/h and is expected to rapidly weaken into a low-pressure area due to the influence of cold air from China between September 25-26. The storm will not enter Thailand.
However, Ragasa’s residual effects have strengthened the monsoon trough over northern and northeastern Thailand, along with the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.
These conditions will bring moderate to strong rainfall across northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in some areas.
Residents in these regions are urged to be cautious of heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash floods, forest runoffs, and riverbank overflow, particularly in areas near mountains, waterways, and flood-prone zones.
Additionally, the wind in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea could reach two to three metres, with higher waves in stormy areas.
Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should avoid going out to sea between September 25-26.
The public is advised to closely monitor updates from the TMD and can follow the information at tmd.go.th or call 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182, available 24 hours a day.