Bangkok Sinkhole Repair Halted After 1,500 Tonnes of Concrete Leak into Tunnel

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt confirmed on Friday that emergency work to repair the major road subsidence on Samsen Road has been complicated, revealing the operation was halted after 1,500 tonnes of poured concrete leaked into the underground tunnel network.

The Governor visited the site in front of Vachira Hospital on Friday to oversee the operation, where he confirmed to the press that approximately 1,500 tonnes (700 cubic metres) of concrete had been poured overnight to seal the breach.

However, the pouring was immediately suspended after technicians discovered that a portion of the cement had flowed into the subterranean tunnel below.

The Governor explained that engineers must now wait for the initial concrete fill to dry and set before resuming the operation later today.

They estimate that up to 2,400 tonnes (1,000 cubic metres) of concrete will be required in total before the next phase—constructing a permanent structural concrete wall—can commence.

While the sinkhole itself remains stable, the Governor noted that a 50-centimetre soil slide had occurred overnight, though it caused no further damage or injuries.

