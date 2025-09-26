The Burapha Task Force reported that from June 17 to September 25, authorities conducted 140 arrests involving 870 people of various nationalities.
These included 354 Thais, 472 Cambodians, six Chinese, six Nigerians, 24 Myanmar nationals, one Sierra Leonean, seven Bangladeshis, and two Pakistanis.
Of these cases, 107 incidents involved illegal entry into Thailand, with 626 suspects detained. The majority were Cambodians (370) and Thais (215), alongside other foreigners such as Chinese, Nigerians, Myanmar nationals, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. Several of those arrested were also wanted on warrants or had previous criminal records.
Meanwhile, 33 incidents involved illegal departures, resulting in 246 arrests. Most were Thais (139) and Cambodians (102). The figures underline that cross-border smuggling is not limited to inbound traffic but also involves attempts to leave Thailand illegally.
In addition to human trafficking, authorities also intercepted contraband including SIM cards, motorcycles and consumer goods, underscoring the determination of criminal networks to exploit the border shutdown for illicit activity.
The high number of Cambodian nationals among those detained — 472 in total — highlights the economic pressures driving many to risk their lives and savings in attempts to enter Thailand.
Local sources noted that Cambodia’s prolonged economic downturn, coupled with job shortages and rising poverty, has forced many citizens into desperation. At the same time, the Cambodian leadership’s focus on military confrontation has done little to ease the hardships faced by ordinary people.
The disclosure underlines the urgent need for strict surveillance and law enforcement along the border to curb the growing wave of illegal crossings since the closure of checkpoints.
Authorities warned that without such measures, the situation could undermine both security and economic stability in the region.