Illegal crossings soar in Sa Kaeo after 3-month Thai-Cambodian border closure

The Burapha Task Force reported that from June 17 to September 25, authorities conducted 140 arrests involving 870 people of various nationalities.

These included 354 Thais, 472 Cambodians, six Chinese, six Nigerians, 24 Myanmar nationals, one Sierra Leonean, seven Bangladeshis, and two Pakistanis.

Of these cases, 107 incidents involved illegal entry into Thailand, with 626 suspects detained. The majority were Cambodians (370) and Thais (215), alongside other foreigners such as Chinese, Nigerians, Myanmar nationals, Bangladeshis and Pakistanis. Several of those arrested were also wanted on warrants or had previous criminal records.

Meanwhile, 33 incidents involved illegal departures, resulting in 246 arrests. Most were Thais (139) and Cambodians (102). The figures underline that cross-border smuggling is not limited to inbound traffic but also involves attempts to leave Thailand illegally.