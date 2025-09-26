PM outlines five-pronged Thailand-China cooperation plan as “springboard” for regional economic growth

The Prime Minister outlined five key areas of future Thailand–China cooperation:

1. Infrastructure and logistics connectivity – including the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Thailand–China high-speed rail, connecting ASEAN with southern China and facilitating seamless trade and tourism.

2. Green economy and clean energy – Thailand aims to serve as a hub for electric vehicle and battery production, partnering with China. Both countries have also launched a new five-year trade and economic cooperation plan (2025–2031), targeting strategic sectors such as semiconductors, batteries, and sustainable production.

3. Digital technology and innovation – creation of a digital economic platform linking finance, cross-border trade, and AI research to help SMEs and start-ups access new markets.

4. Agriculture and food security – a priority for both Thailand as a major producer and China with its large population.

5. People-to-people exchanges – covering education, culture, and tourism, including quality tourism, student and professional exchanges, and language and cultural learning, strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual understanding and shared cultural heritage.