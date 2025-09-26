Royal Thai Air Force orders latest A330 MRTT+ to enhance air refuelling and strategic operations

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced the purchase of the latest Airbus A330 MRTT+, making Thailand the first country to adapt this model for full military use. The acquisition aims to enhance national defence capabilities, advanced military operations, and Thailand’s role in the aerospace and defence industry.

The new aircraft is developed from the A330neo platform and builds upon the proven A330 MRTT, featuring both boom and hose-and-drogue in-flight refuelling systems, compatible with a wide range of aircraft. It is also equipped with MEDEVAC facilities for emergency patient transport and a VVIP cabin.

Military modifications and adaptations will take place at the A330 MRTT Centre in Getafe, Spain, in 2026, with delivery to the RTAF expected in 2029.