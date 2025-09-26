Royal Thai Air Force orders latest A330 MRTT+ to enhance air refuelling and strategic operations

The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has announced the purchase of the latest Airbus A330 MRTT+, making Thailand the first country to adapt this model for full military use. The acquisition aims to enhance national defence capabilities, advanced military operations, and Thailand’s role in the aerospace and defence industry.
The new aircraft is developed from the A330neo platform and builds upon the proven A330 MRTT, featuring both boom and hose-and-drogue in-flight refuelling systems, compatible with a wide range of aircraft. It is also equipped with MEDEVAC facilities for emergency patient transport and a VVIP cabin.
Military modifications and adaptations will take place at the A330 MRTT Centre in Getafe, Spain, in 2026, with delivery to the RTAF expected in 2029.
Key technical capabilities of the A330 MRTT+:
Airbus emphasises that the new model shares 95% structural similarity with the previous A330 MRTT, allowing Thailand to immediately leverage existing training frameworks and maintenance networks.
Additionally, Airbus has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thai Aviation Industries Co., Ltd. (TAI) to expand domestic maintenance cooperation for the A330 MRTT+, supporting the government’s “Make in Thailand” policy. This initiative enhances self-reliance in military operations and contributes to the long-term development of Thailand’s aerospace and defence industry.
The RTAF believes the A330 MRTT+ will become a cornerstone in strategic operations for national security, defence, and humanitarian missions, reinforcing Thailand’s readiness in the Indo-Pacific region.