Cambodian troop moves disrupt Thai military handover, says 2nd Army Area chief

Boonsin also urged the public not to post or share images of Thai military hardware online, after photos of tanks stationed along the border circulated on social media. He noted that no new movements had taken place, suggesting the images were old.

Regarding unconfirmed reports of explosions in the 498 Hill area of Ubon Ratchathani’s Chong Bok pass, he said investigations were under way and evidence would be compiled for protest submissions to the Interim Observer Team (IOT).

He emphasised that the army must maintain a degree of gentlemanly conduct, but when conditions, circumstances and the environment demand, soldiers must fulfil their duty.

“We are already gentlemen, but we must not simply follow the tide of events. Whatever action we take must be based on reason, necessity, and the nation’s security as a whole,” he said.

Boonsin added that he was not concerned about the Thai-Cambodian border situation, even though he will retire in a few days. He explained that his successor has long experience in the region, having served as deputy commander, while he himself will continue as an adviser to the Army Commander.

“I will remain in the area until my last day, and even after retirement I will stay with the people, continuing tasks assigned by the Army Commander,” he said.