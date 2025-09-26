“Kamnan Lee” directs Cambodian mob over radio, provoking Thai forces and media

Thai media on Friday visited the barbed wire line at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo, after Cambodian forces mobilised crowds to provoke Thai military and police.
From early morning, prior to the arrival of Thai journalists, no crowds were present and the area was calm. However, at 12:00, as troops and media entered the site, Cambodian forces immediately mobilised. Drone footage showed men and children leaving their homes and heading towards the barbed wire.
A local leader, identified as “Kamnan Lee” or “To Sarin”, reportedly a former Cambodian soldier, appeared on-site carrying a radio communication device. Subsequently, the crowd, mainly men, began entering the area, recording video and taking photos of Thai personnel. Cambodian children attempted to provoke by showing middle fingers, waving flags, and walking back and forth.
On the right-hand side of the fence, several men stood observing and recording the Thai side. Thai soldiers noted that these individuals were not ordinary civilians, but Cambodian soldiers disguised as villagers.
Meanwhile, at Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo, Cambodian crowds remained inactive. At the time of the media visit, Cambodian authorities had deployed an Interim Observer Team (IOT) to the area. Only Cambodian soldiers were present, filming but not engaging.
Col Sitthichai Chaiwong, Head of Operations and Information, Army Public Relations Centre, remarked that whenever the IOT or foreign media are present at Ban Nong Chan, Cambodian villagers remain passive, refraining from protests or provocations. When no external observers are present, crowds consistently gather at the Thai-deployed barbed wire line, clearly indicating a coordinated crowd.