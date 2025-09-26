“Kamnan Lee” directs Cambodian mob over radio, provoking Thai forces and media

Thai media on Friday visited the barbed wire line at Ban Nong Ya Kaew, Khok Sung District, Sa Kaeo, after Cambodian forces mobilised crowds to provoke Thai military and police.

From early morning, prior to the arrival of Thai journalists, no crowds were present and the area was calm. However, at 12:00, as troops and media entered the site, Cambodian forces immediately mobilised. Drone footage showed men and children leaving their homes and heading towards the barbed wire.

A local leader, identified as “Kamnan Lee” or “To Sarin”, reportedly a former Cambodian soldier, appeared on-site carrying a radio communication device. Subsequently, the crowd, mainly men, began entering the area, recording video and taking photos of Thai personnel. Cambodian children attempted to provoke by showing middle fingers, waving flags, and walking back and forth.

On the right-hand side of the fence, several men stood observing and recording the Thai side. Thai soldiers noted that these individuals were not ordinary civilians, but Cambodian soldiers disguised as villagers.