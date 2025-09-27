Thai Army reports Cambodian fire at Chong An Ma, stresses measured response

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), reported that on September 27 between approximately 12:00-12:30, the army received reports from the Second Army Area that Cambodian soldiers fired small arms and grenade launchers towards Thai positions at Chong An Ma in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The Suranaree Task Force has been placed on high alert and has been ordered to respond proportionately according to the situation, he said.

Winthai noted that Cambodian forces have frequently deployed an Interim Observer Team (IOT) to the area, suggesting that the provocations were designed to prompt Thai return fire. This could then be used as evidence to claim Thailand had violated ceasefire measures.

At present, there are no reports of injuries or fatalities among Thai forces. Any further developments will be communicated promptly.

