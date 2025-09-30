Navy steps up demolition of 17 Cambodian structures in Trat

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

The Royal Thai Navy is pressing ahead with the dismantling of 17 Cambodian structures built inside Thai territory in Trat province, with the final target being a large casino complex.

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Navy, said on Tuesday that three Cambodian houses encroaching on Thai soil had already been demolished, calling it a promising first step.

He noted, however, that several other sites continue to violate the border line demarcated by Thailand. Among them is a casino building in Laem Klat Subdistrict, Mueang district, which remains a key concern.

 

Parat explained that the Navy is determined to complete the dismantling of all 17 sites, ensuring the process is carried out within a framework acceptable to Cambodia. 

He added that the casino, likely the final target, may require cooperation from multiple agencies due to its large size.

