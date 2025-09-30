TMAC clears nearly 3,000 landmines and explosives in Phu Makua, Chong An Ma, and Chong Bok areas

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC) neutralises almost 3,000 mines and explosives, securing 236,537 sq m along border areas with Cambodia.

Col Siwa Whang-akat, spokesperson for the Thailand Mine Action Centre (TMAC), on Tuesday reported on operations conducted to support the Second Army Area in Phu Makua, Chong An Ma, and Chong Bok following the ceasefire with Cambodia. The mission focused on surveying, neutralising, and destroying mines and explosives to ensure the safety of patrolling units and local residents.

During Phase 1 (August 10-23, 2025), nine operational teams removed:

  • 122 anti-personnel mines
  • 4 anti-vehicle mines
  • 50 unexploded ordnance items
  • 1,575 abandoned explosives

In Phase 2 (August 29-September 21, 2025), TMAC deployed 10 teams, recovering:

  • 592 anti-personnel mines
  • 30 unexploded ordnance items
  • 506 abandoned explosives

The total area cleared across both phases reached 236,537 square metres, with a total of 2,879 explosive items neutralised.

Siwa emphasised that, in addition to clearing conflict-affected areas and those impacting civilians, TMAC conducted awareness and safety training for both military personnel and local communities. This aimed to educate on the dangers of anti-personnel mines, unexploded ordnance, and abandoned explosives, which may remain in patrol areas, residential zones, or agricultural land.

These comprehensive operations are crucial to ensuring the safety of both the public and military personnel in these border areas.

