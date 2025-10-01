Thai opposition leader, pro golfer named in TIME100 Next 2025

Among the five categories, Natthaphong — who also heads the People’s Party — was named in the Leaders category of the TIME100 Next 2025.

TIME explained that: It’s been a case of two steps forward, one step back for Thailand’s youth-led democratic movement, which seeks to claw back power from the nation’s military-aligned elites but has seen two political parties banned over the past six years.

Today, the movement has a new champion: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the progressive People’s Party, the successor to the Move Forward party that won a plurality in its 2023 general election.

After Move Forward was dissolved in 2024, all its remaining 143 lawmakers joined the People’s Party, propelling Natthaphong into position as leader of the legislative opposition.

The constitutional court’s ousting of the Prime Minister in August means fresh elections are looming, and many young Thais hope that Natthaphong can make the leap to the country’s top job.

“Our vision is to reform politics, the economy, and reduce social inequality,” Natthaphong tells TIME. “We have to bring full democracy to our country.”