Thai opposition leader, pro golfer named in TIME100 Next 2025

The annual list, published by the New York–based magazine, highlights the most influential emerging figures of the year across diverse fields, including artists, innovators, leaders, and activists.
First released 22 years ago, the TIME100 Next serves as a lens through which to better understand the changing world, while reinforcing TIME’s role as a key chronicler of leadership.
Among the five categories, Natthaphong — who also heads the People’s Party — was named in the Leaders category of the TIME100 Next 2025.
TIME explained that: It’s been a case of two steps forward, one step back for Thailand’s youth-led democratic movement, which seeks to claw back power from the nation’s military-aligned elites but has seen two political parties banned over the past six years.
Today, the movement has a new champion: Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the progressive People’s Party, the successor to the Move Forward party that won a plurality in its 2023 general election.
After Move Forward was dissolved in 2024, all its remaining 143 lawmakers joined the People’s Party, propelling Natthaphong into position as leader of the legislative opposition.
The constitutional court’s ousting of the Prime Minister in August means fresh elections are looming, and many young Thais hope that Natthaphong can make the leap to the country’s top job.
“Our vision is to reform politics, the economy, and reduce social inequality,” Natthaphong tells TIME. “We have to bring full democracy to our country.”
Meanwhile, Atthaya “Jeeno” Thitikul was recognised in the Phenoms category of the TIME100 Next 2025. In its profile, TIME referenced an interview with Lydia Ko, professional golfer and Olympic gold medallist, to highlight the Thai star’s rising influence.
Most professional golfers are really good at one thing. For some, it’s their long game or iron shot, for others, it’s putting or chipping. But for Jeeno Thitikul, it’s everything.
She’s really good at all parts of the game, all throughout the bag. She’s so consistent that even on her off days, she’s not that far off at all. She has a strong mental game too, and always plays with a very calm, cool, and collected demeanor.
Since we’ve both been on tour with the LPGA, I’ve gotten to know Jeeno better, and I see how hard she works. It feels like only a matter of time until she wins a major title.
As a teen phenom turned top-ranked golfer, Jeeno is incredibly impressive all around. She motivates me to be a better player, and I feel lucky to be able to play alongside her.