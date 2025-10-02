CIB arrests transnational money-laundering network with over 5 billion baht in circulation

Officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Economic Crime Suppression Division on Thursday arrested Miss Wimon (surname withheld) on Ngamwongwan Road, Chatuchak District, Bangkok, on charges of fraud and related offences.

Police investigations revealed that Miss Wimon had facilitated the opening of mule bank accounts for foreign nationals and was involved in money-laundering activities linked to a transnational criminal network with over 5 billion baht in circulation. She was formally charged with:

Conspiring to defraud the public

Entering false computer data into a system causing damage to an individual

Permitting others to use one’s bank accounts, electronic cards, e-wallet accounts, or mobile phone numbers to commit cybercrime

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect admitted to the charges, stating that around 2023 she met an unnamed woman who persuaded her to open bank accounts under the pretext of facilitating online business. After opening the accounts, the woman disappeared and could not be contacted until Miss Wimon was apprehended under a warrant.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had previously been detained at the Central Women’s Correctional Institution for charges including conspiracy to defraud the public and the use of falsified or distorted computer data, with total damages amounting to nearly 9 million baht.